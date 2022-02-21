Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Grindrod Shipping in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 42.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRIN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,542,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

