Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,699 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.25% of Equity Distribution Acquisition worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,080,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 472,550 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,656,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,949,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQD stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.83.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

