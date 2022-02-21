ERn Financial LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAU stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,615. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.