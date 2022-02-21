ERn Financial LLC Has $848,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 142.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $77.36. 23,394,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,415,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

