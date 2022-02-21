ERn Financial LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,570,000 after buying an additional 1,458,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after buying an additional 562,660 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,292,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,802,000 after buying an additional 188,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,191,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,294,000 after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,789,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,044. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

