ERn Financial LLC Lowers Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ERn Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.67. 111,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,823. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.15 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.90.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

