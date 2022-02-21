Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $3.84 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 461.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

