Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Tops $1.25

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $19.08 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00003321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

