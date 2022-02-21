Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Separately, ING Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. Analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Euronav by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 178,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

