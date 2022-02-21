Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.27% of Euronet Worldwide worth $18,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,349,000 after acquiring an additional 778,625 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 150.4% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,298,000 after purchasing an additional 411,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 77.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,979,000 after purchasing an additional 348,668 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 160.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,986,000 after buying an additional 191,100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 56.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 529,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 190,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.83.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $134.42 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.34.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

