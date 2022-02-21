Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,635 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Exelixis worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 134,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 95.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after purchasing an additional 194,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,736 shares of company stock worth $2,200,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

