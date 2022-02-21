Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter.

EXPD opened at $106.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $91.10 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.18 and its 200-day moving average is $122.69.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.57.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.