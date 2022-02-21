Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter.
EXPD opened at $106.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $91.10 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.18 and its 200-day moving average is $122.69.
In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.57.
About Expeditors International of Washington
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.
