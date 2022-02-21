Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to announce $200.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $151.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $644.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $644.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $798.80 million, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $834.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exterran.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXTN. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, CFO David Alan Barta bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Exterran during the second quarter worth $81,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exterran during the third quarter worth about $164,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EXTN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. Exterran has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.17.

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

