Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,535 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $77.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $327.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

