Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Buys $38,275.39 in Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

