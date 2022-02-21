Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $33.14 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $85,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,837 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

