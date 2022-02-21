Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.00% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 147.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $49.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $277.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.33. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 28.67%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.

