Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives $18.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRRPF. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

