Financial Analysis: GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) & Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.82, meaning that its stock price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jade Art Group has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and Jade Art Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26% Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GreenBox POS and Jade Art Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $8.52 million 16.27 -$5.01 million N/A N/A Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jade Art Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GreenBox POS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GreenBox POS and Jade Art Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

GreenBox POS beats Jade Art Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Jade Art Group Company Profile

Jade Art Group, Inc. engages in the distribution and sale of raw jade, which serves as decorative construction material for both the commercial and residential markets, and as jewelry. The company was founded on September 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

