FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after buying an additional 160,872 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 331.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 155,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 119,304 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth about $851,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

BHF stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $1.97. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

