FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for 0.9% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,483,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 889,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

VRP opened at $24.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.