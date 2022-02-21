FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 387,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 222,973 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 99,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.20. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

