First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cintas were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cintas by 19.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Cintas by 7.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cintas by 4.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,829,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cintas by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,415,000 after buying an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,268,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $371.57. The stock had a trading volume of 702,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,794. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $321.39 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.17.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

