First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 10,000 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,765. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

