Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Fisker stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.88. Fisker has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

