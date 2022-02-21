FLETA Price Tops $0.0343 on Top Exchanges (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLETA has a total market cap of $53.65 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00038100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00107342 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

