Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 27,389 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 437,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 50,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PWZ opened at $26.82 on Monday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.