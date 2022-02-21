Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.47% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MFEM opened at $22.97 on Monday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.