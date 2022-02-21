Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $827,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,654,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN by 2.0% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA JO opened at $66.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17. iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $70.55.

