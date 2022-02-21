Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $658,000 Holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) by 175.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12.

