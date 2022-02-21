Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 32,609 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,609 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPMD. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 490.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPMD stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.