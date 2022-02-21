Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 69,884 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,884 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $88.54 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

