Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.78% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 449.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 195.5% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of YANG stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.