FortKnoxster 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $709,904.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $6.67 million and $709,904.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00037303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00107525 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.