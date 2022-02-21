Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Franklin Covey worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

FC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of FC stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $667.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.