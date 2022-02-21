Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 2,573 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after buying an additional 1,641,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after buying an additional 535,342 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 683,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,954,000 after buying an additional 82,778 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 665,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,332,000 after buying an additional 150,386 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.46.

NYSE SPOT opened at $152.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of -84.59 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $150.74 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.