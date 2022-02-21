Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,734 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,409,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $104.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.57 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

