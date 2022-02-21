Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 43,098 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

