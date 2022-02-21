Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

NYSE HLT opened at $150.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.30. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $160.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

