Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after buying an additional 1,342,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,506,000 after buying an additional 213,547 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,747,000 after buying an additional 1,251,684 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,497,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,410,000 after buying an additional 36,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,298,000 after buying an additional 122,248 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $51.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.12, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOCS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.