Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,387 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,387 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,393,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 314.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 96,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,490 shares of company stock worth $635,409 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. William Blair downgraded Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Shares of CVLT opened at $62.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.65.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

