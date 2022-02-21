Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

BEN opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

