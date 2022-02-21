Frax Share (FXS) Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $339.77 million and $20.63 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for approximately $20.96 or 0.00055859 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00044035 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.14 or 0.06921023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,467.97 or 0.99847091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00048674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051116 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.