Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

Shares of FCX opened at $43.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.