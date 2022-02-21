Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of FRO opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. Frontline has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontline will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Frontline by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,371,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after buying an additional 134,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Frontline by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth $148,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 691.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 437,554 shares during the period. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

