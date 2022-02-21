Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $63.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $141.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLGT. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

