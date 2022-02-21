Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $218.14 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. Function X has a market cap of $218.14 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,798.82 or 1.00030822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00066666 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023862 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002295 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015585 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.00361305 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

