Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $274.34 Million

Analysts predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will report sales of $274.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $269.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $277.70 million. Funko posted sales of $226.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $967.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $962.60 million to $970.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FNKO shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

FNKO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. 274,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,354. Funko has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $27.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $875.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.