Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GALT opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

