Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of GALT opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.