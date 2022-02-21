Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of Generac worth $34,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.78.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $294.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.65.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

